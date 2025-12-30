DCSO: Two arrested in connection with child's death in Dixie County

DIXIE COUNTY, FL — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with the death of a young child earlier this year following a thorough investigation.

In a Facebook post, DCSO says Katheryn Ann Mills has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter. Darrin Kerby Carr is charged with manslaughter and is currently being held at the Marion County Jail, where a hold has been placed for the Dixie County Sheriff's Office warrant.

Sheriff Darby Butler said,

“This is an incredibly sad and difficult case. The death of a child affects all of us, and our hearts go out to everyone who loved this child. I am proud of the dedication and determination shown by our investigators as they worked to ensure accountability and justice. We also want to remind the public of the devastating impact illegal drugs have on families and communities—especially when children are involved. If you see something that puts someone at risk, please speak up. It could save a life.”

WTXL ABC 27 reached out to DCSO regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of the child, and we're waiting to hear back.

DCSO stated that the case remains active and that additional information will be released as appropriate, in accordance with Florida law.

The Dixie County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information related to this case to contact them.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

