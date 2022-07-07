DCF kicks off the Continue the Mission initiative with 1st recruitment event

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) will host its first recruitment event in Tallahassee, a part of the Continue the Mission initiative, on July 14.

Reportedly, the recruitment event serves as an opportunity for veterans, former law enforcement officers and military spouses to still serve their communities as child protective investigators, DCF case managers and mentors to the new child protective investigators and case managers.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DCF Headquarters, located at 2415 N Monroe St., Suite 400.

Through DCF and the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs (FDVA), the Continue the Mission initiative was announced back in June by First Lady Casey DeSantis, which is set to host recruitment events throughout the summer.

For more details regarding the upcoming summer recruitment events, visit Myflfamilies.com.