Data suggests positive COVID numbers decreasing in area public school districts

(WTXL) — K-12 public schools in the region seem to be trending in the right direction in relation to positive COVID-19 cases.

A sampling of area public school district data reflects the downward rate of individuals positive with COVID-19.

According to a COVID-19 Daily Update report by the Wakulla County Schools District in Florida, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 among students and employees in the district’s nine schools Wednesday.

Wednesday was the fourth occurrence this month the school district reported a day with no positive COVID-19 cases.

Leon County Schools reported Tuesday 50 positive cases (43 students and seven staff members).

Those numbers are down in comparison to Feb. 8 when 383 students and 42 staff members tested positive for the virus.

In Gadsden County’s latest report on Feb. 21, one confirmed case of the virus was reported in the district. That was an employee in the transportation department.

The district’s previous report on Feb. 9 noted one student at Gadsden County High School as the positive case within the district.

As of Feb. 3, Liberty County Schools District reported 22 positive cases (21 students and one employee).

Georgia’s Valdosta City Schools District weekly report for Feb. 18 noted eight students and five employees were positive with the virus.

For the week of Feb. 11, a total of 16 students and three employees were positive with COVID-19.

Lowndes County Schools District reported 10 students and 11 employees testing positive for the seven-day period ending Feb. 17.

For the seven-day period ending Feb. 10, a total of 41 students and 10 staff members tested positive.

Thomas County Schools District reported six students and four staff members were positive with the virus for the week ending on Feb. 18.

For the week ending Feb. 11, a total of 11 students and four staff members tested positive for the virus.