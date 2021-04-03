Danimer Scientific to create 400 new jobs in Bainbridge through 2023

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Danimer Scientific, a biotechnology company in Bainbridge, is hiring.

Michael Smith, the company's chief operating officer, says their new 700 million dollar expansion will add a total of 400 jobs by 2023.

"These are going to be some of the highest paying jobs in southwest Georgia," said Michael Smith, Chief Operating Officer for Danimer Scientific. "You'll see some of the operators start in the $17 an hour range going up in the $20s, maintenance staff probably starting mid $20's going up to probably mid $30s."

Danimer produces bio-degradable packaging for companies like Mars-Wrigley. That means, your next bag of Skittles could be made from workers here in South Georgia.

Rick McCaskill with the Bainbridge-Decatur County Development Authority says more jobs means fewer people are unemployed.

"We have all these jobs coming up, and we have to have workers for these jobs, so we've been very aggressively trying to get an apartment and home builders in here to build some housing for us because we're going to be behind if we don't start now," said McCaskill.

If you're interested in seeing what's available at Danimer Scientific right now, click here.