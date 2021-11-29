Danimer Scientific breaks ground on new plant

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — Over 400 jobs will be created by Danimer Scientific when the plant opens up within the next couple of years.

"What were building here is the world's largest plant that makes Polyhydroxyalkanoates," said Michael Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific breaking ground for their newest plant that will create bio-degradable plastics for food packaging and straws.

"It's very important for us to create a solution where plastic doesn't end up in the ocean," said Smith.

Danimer's Greenfield Facility will take about two years to complete and will create around 400 jobs in Bainbridge. Until those jobs are created, the plant is creating jobs here in Decatur county before the facility is built.

"They're buying gas, they're buying everything. I mean they're basically living here for two years so that's a huge impact alone," said McCaskill. "Just during the construction phase they're going to have 700 construction workers here for two years."

When Danimer's 700 million dollar project is finished, they'll have jobs that pay anywhere from $17 an hour to $30 an hour.

"You actually have a variety of jobs to choose from and you don't have to go to the larger cities, you don't have to go out of the region if you don't like," said Smith. "You can stay here and have a fulfilling career knowing you're making money for your family, but also making a difference by changing the world."

Danimer also has a plant in Kentucky that is creating the bio degradable plastic, so this will be the second location to do so.