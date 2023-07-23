Cycling studio pedals for puppies in charity ride

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People got a chance to pedal for puppies Saturday in Tallahassee.

CycleBar, an indoor cycling studio, hosted their first charity ride to benefit Champs Chance dog rescue.

Riders paid $20 to spin to dog themed songs, like 'Who Let The Dogs Out' and 'You Aint Nothing But A Hound Dog.'

Chris Gosselin, owner of CycleBar Tallahassee, says the cause is personal to his family.

"We foster dogs, we did five round before we decided on our dog. We thought it was really important. Champs Chance approached us and they're lovely people so we wanted to partner with them," said Gosselin.

35 people took part in the ride and 100% of the proceeds went to Champs Chance.

We spoke with founder of the rescue, Alicia Bopp, about what it means to see people support the rescue.

"We struggle all the time for fosters, volunteer, adopters," Bopp said. "So it's great for us to have an opportunity to not only get in here to CycleBar, but to raise the money for us to."

CycleBar says they plan to do a charity ride once a month. If you missed the ride Saturday and want to donate to Champs Chance, you can go to their website.