CVS Pharmacy store announces closure on south Monroe Street

CVS Pharmacy on south Monroe Street in Tallahassee is set to close next month.

CVS Pharmacy's Senior Manager and Retails Communications Matt Blanchette confirmed to WTXL ABC 27 that the store, located at 3090 S Monroe Street, will close on March 16.

Blanchette also confirmed that all prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy located at 1300 Apalachee Parkway to ensure that patients continue having access to pharmacy care. Patients will also have the option to fill their prescriptions at any other CVS pharmacy or pharmacy of their choice.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," said Blanchette. Blanchette added other factors that are considered when making store closure decisions include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.

13 other CVS Pharmacy locations will remain open in Tallahassee, including two MinuteClinic and CVS HealthHUB locations, which reportedly offers additional health and wellness products and services.

Prescription home delivery services are also offered to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app for additional convenient access to medications.