Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Curtis Richardson elected new Tallahassee Mayor Pro-Tem, replacing Matlow

items.[0].image.alt
Colin Hackley Photo/City of Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/19/18-During the Tallahassee City Commission Reorganization Meeting. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO
Curtis Richardson elected new Tallahassee Mayor Pro-Tem, replacing Matlow
Posted at 5:34 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:38:04-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee City Commission elected a new Mayor Pro-Tem on Wednesday afternoon during their Nov. 10 City Commission Meeting, Curtis Richardson.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson was nominated by Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox during the meeting, which was seconded by Mayor John Dailey.

The motion to elect Commissioner Richardson as the next Mayor Pro-Tem passed 4-1, with Commissioner Jeremy Matlow being the lone dissenting vote.

Commissioner Matlow, who himself had been Mayor Pro-Tem since 2020, made a substitute motion for Commissioner Jack Porter to be the next Mayor Pro-Tem. His reasoning for the selection was to keep it how it historically has been, with everyone on the commission having a turn being the Mayor Pro-Tem.

In 1976, the term length for city commissioners was increased from a 3-year term to a 4-year term. As a result of this change and due to the staggering of terms, there is no municipal election in some years.

However, since 1979 (the first non-election year after the change to 4-year terms), the City Commission has continued its tradition of electing a mayor pro-tem annually, even during non-election years.

Commissioner Richardson will serve a 1-year term, from Nov. 10, 2021, until the 2022 Reorganization Meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming