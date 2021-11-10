Curtis Richardson elected new Tallahassee Mayor Pro-Tem, replacing Matlow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee City Commission elected a new Mayor Pro-Tem on Wednesday afternoon during their Nov. 10 City Commission Meeting, Curtis Richardson.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson was nominated by Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox during the meeting, which was seconded by Mayor John Dailey.

The motion to elect Commissioner Richardson as the next Mayor Pro-Tem passed 4-1, with Commissioner Jeremy Matlow being the lone dissenting vote.

Commissioner Matlow, who himself had been Mayor Pro-Tem since 2020, made a substitute motion for Commissioner Jack Porter to be the next Mayor Pro-Tem. His reasoning for the selection was to keep it how it historically has been, with everyone on the commission having a turn being the Mayor Pro-Tem.

In 1976, the term length for city commissioners was increased from a 3-year term to a 4-year term. As a result of this change and due to the staggering of terms, there is no municipal election in some years.

However, since 1979 (the first non-election year after the change to 4-year terms), the City Commission has continued its tradition of electing a mayor pro-tem annually, even during non-election years.

Commissioner Richardson will serve a 1-year term, from Nov. 10, 2021, until the 2022 Reorganization Meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.