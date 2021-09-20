'Curls for Queens' Salon at Sabal Palm aims to boost confidence with new hairdos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the saying goes, when you look good, you feel good.

Sabal Palm Elementary School is now making sure every student gets to experience the confidence boost of a new hairdo thanks to Curls for Queens.

"CorLaycia the Queen will be getting an updo braided up into a ponytail and will form a bun in the top," explained stylist Sharda Lewis.

It's a well-known feeling, leaving the beauty chair with a new sense of confidence.

"I feel excited that I get to get my hair done," said third-grader CorLaycia Pace.

Sabal Palm Elementary School third-grader CorLaycia Pace is one of two children.

Her mother says while she tries, there's just not enough time to spend on each child's hair.

"I very much appreciate it. I work so much," said Doris Pace, CorLaycia's mother. "I don't have the time to do their hair like it needs to be done on the regular. Coming here benefits me a whole lot."

But, Curls for Queens is working to change that.

Eleven stylists set up shop in the school's cafeteria Saturday to braid, bead and twist newfound confidence into the little girls, all for free.

"It gives them self-esteem and the 'oompf' to get keep going 'my hair is this,'" said Lewis. "Since God has given me this talent, I found it a great opportunity to give back to the community."

The project is the brainchild of Makayla Fedd, who works at the school.

"It started with a student," said Fedd. "She looked overall sad walking down the hallway. I asked her what's going on and she explained she didn't feel like going to class because her hair wasn't done and she was getting teased about it."

When Fedd found out more students had the same story.. she decided to act.

"I would say that it means they are saying these girls matter and they deserve to feel beautiful," added Fedd. "Hearing the support from every direction is more than I could ever imagine."

Every stylist and every product were all donations to the children.

One stylist even went out of her way to make her own goodie bags, giving these students more than just a hairdo.

"I'm Overjoyed. With CorLaycia, she has low self-esteem because she has alopecia," said Doris Pace, CorLaycia's mother. "I'm happy they all get their hair done but especially her."

Curls for Queens School Salon will be held every other month at Sabal Palm Elementary School.

The school is also working on classes to help parents learn how to style their child's hair.

Eventually, the program will turn into a nonprofit and go into schools across the county.