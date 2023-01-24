CSC Leon to hold sessions for community input in family support services

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — The Children's Services Council of Leon County is inviting families out to attend three of their upcoming listening sessions in which will allow community input in family support services.

CSC Leon said the facilitated discussion is designed to engage caregivers and parents on their challenges and opportunities in an open and inclusive environment as well as ensuring future funding decisions reflect needs of Leon County families.

The upcoming listening sessions will be held Jan. 26 at Sabal Palm Community Partnership School, Jan. 31 at Jack McLean Community Center and Feb. 1 at Lake Jackson Community Center. Each session will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The sessions are free of charge and food will be served. Those in need of childcare must pre-register.

Spots may be reserved for each session on Eventbrite.