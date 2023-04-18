Crosswalks to Classrooms artwork makes its way to fourth school in Leon County

To continue efforts of keeping kids safe on their way to and from school, Sabal Palm Elementary School students joined Knight Creative Communities Institute (KCCI) volunteers and community leaders to bring another crosswalk art installation to Tallahassee.

The new art project installation, also known as KCCI's Crosswalk to Classrooms, consists of decorating crosswalks with colorful artwork to promote community engagement and safer pedestrian crossing, according to KCCI. The artwork is designed by local artists and painted by students.

The new crosswalk will be located on Ridgeway Street, near the main entrance of the school.

KCCI says with the usage of utilizing traffic patterns and crash data to identify potential sites and working in collaboration with city and county officials, they engage nearby schools, organizations and neighborhoods to explore their interest and support of this opportunity.

Sabal Palm Principal Shannon Davis expressed how as the principal, she wants to do everything she can to ensure students have what they need so they can focus on their studies and be the best students possible. “This Crosswalks to Classrooms installation at our school will help get them to and from school safely and we’re just so thrilled to have this additional resource that will help us fulfill our mission," said Davis. "I am grateful to Superintendent Rocky Hanna and our local elected officials for their support and commitment to make this happen.”

Sabal Palm Elementary is the fourth school in Leon County to feature Crosswalks to Classroom artwork. According to KCCI, previous schools include Kate Sullivan Elementary, Cobb Middle School and DeSoto Trail Elementary.

The Crosswalks to Classrooms near Sabal Palm Elementary was made possible due to The Foundation for Leon County Schools in collaboration with KCCI, the City of Tallahassee, and The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund at the Community Foundation of North Florida.

