Crossman appointed to Florida A&M University Board of Trustees

(WTXL) — An Orlando business executive has been appointed to the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees.

FAMU announced Thursday that John Crossman was appointed by the Florida Board of Governors to FAMU's Board of Trustees.

The university said Crossman was appointed to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Trustee Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. earlier this year.

Crossman's appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. The term expires on January 1, 2026.

“Florida A&M University has been the greatest producer of innovative leaders in Florida over my lifetime,” Crossman said in a statement provided by the university. “I am deeply honored to be in a position to serve and support that legacy.”

Crossman is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Crossman Career Builders, which provides resources and scholarships for college students and young professionals.

The university noted that Crossman has been a supporter of FAMU for some time as he endowed the Crossman Scholarship, assists a FAMU graduate to pursue a master's degree in real estate at the University of Florida and founded Club REAL to introduce real estate concepts and investing to FAMU students.