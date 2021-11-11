CRMC, TMH to require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A major hospital in Tallahassee has announced that they are requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022.

The policy comes as the White House announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is issuing a rule that will require workers at facilities who receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to be vaccinated against the virus.

That mandate will also go into effect on Jan. 4, and it covers an additional 700,000 workers.

A Capital Regional Medical Center spokesperson told ABC 27 Thursday that CRMC's parent company HCA Healthcare has put the requirement in place to comply with federal healthcare regulations.

"To date, HCA Healthcare has encouraged our colleagues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and made vaccines readily available, but we have not mandated vaccination," said the spokesperson. "To comply with recently issued federal healthcare regulations, we are now requiring our colleagues to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by January 4, 2022."

The CRMC spokesperson did not respond to specific questions regarding how many employees the vaccine requirement would affect, nor did they respond to specific questions regarding potential exemptions or opt-outs.

CRMC's full statement can be read below:

A Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare spokesperson told ABC 27 on Thursday that they will also be complying with the federal policy and will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.

"As a healthcare facility, we have an obligation to provide access to care for elderly patients who receive Medicare and other vulnerable populations who receive Medicaid," said the spokesperson. "In order to provide care to these most vulnerable populations who receive care through these federal programs, TMH must comply with this regulation."

The full statement from TMH can be read below: