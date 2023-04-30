Watch Now
Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice holds vigil for gun violence victims

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice or C-C-S-J. held their annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Saturdayday in Quincy bringing attention to the cause, while honoring victims here locally.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 07:53:58-04

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CCSJ) held their annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Saturday to bring attention to the cause, while honoring victims locally.

Doris Strong is with Tallahassee's chapter.

She says at least eight other states across the country are also participating this week, many going to their state capitols to demand changes to gun laws. She shares how they're reflecting.

This event was a collaboration between the organization's Tallahassee and Quincy chapters.

