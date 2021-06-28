Watch
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP
This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Surfside building collapse on June 25, 2021
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:11:38-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rescuers searching for a fifth day for survivors of a Florida condo building collapse used bucket brigades and heavy machinery as they worked atop a precarious mound of pulverized concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households.

Authorities said Monday it is still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Ten people have been confirmed killed, and more than 150 others are still missing in the community of Surfside, just outside of Miami.

