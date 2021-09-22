Crews honor military veterans making Tallahassee National Cemetery a peaceful resting place

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s an early Wednesday morning at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Fresh dew covers the fields. Crews are busy making sure our veterans are taken care of as the sun shines on these heroes.

“It’s about 2,000 burials right now.”

Justin Fallis is a foreman at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. He is a veteran who served in Afghanistan.

“We are all veterans who are taking care of veterans and all of us ourselves who served here maintain the cemetery as well.”

Everywhere you go— a memory is left behind by a loved one. It’s a reminder of just how special these men and women are and the very reason why crews with Miller’s Tree Service took time out of their busy work schedule and gave back on Saluting Branches Day of Service.

“We are working with an organization called Saluting Branches,” says Timothy Walters, who is a director for Miller’s Tree Service. He teamed up with an organization called Saluting Branches. They contact and organize tree service crews across the country— willing to trim trees, rake, and pick up heavy debris at national cemeteries. It’s the least Walters says he can do for his friends and family.

“Both my parents served and my mom is a disabled veteran. and I have friends and family buried out here and to be able to come out here and to just give a small part back to those….I mean there is nothing that brings me more joy in life.”

For veterans like Fallis, it’s the little things that go a long way.

“The fact that the service they’re providing right now for the veterans and the people here on the grounds it’s just amazing and we can’t thank them enough.”

Saluting Branches Day of Service honors those who served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.