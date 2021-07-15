Crews begin restoration of water tower at Goodwood Museum & Gardens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One of the tallest features built for its time in Tallahassee is getting a major facelift.

Crews were out working on the water tower located at the Goodwood Museum and Gardens.

The structure was built in 1912 and was used to provide water pressure throughout the property.

The goal is to restore much of the structure as crews can.

"We are going to rehabilitate the building, so it looks like it did back in 1912 and hopefully be able to invite visitors one day to come," said Jennifer Humayun, the Co-executive Director at Goodwood Museum and Gardens.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.