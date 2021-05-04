Creative Minds School for the Arts looks to relocate to Southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee-Leon County planning committee will hold a hearing to consider adding another school option to Tallahassee's southside.

Right now, Creative Mind School of Arts serves kindergarten through eighth-grade students at their location near Governor's Square mall.

They also offer after-school care for infants through 12-year-olds at the Enrichment Center off of Lake Bradford Road.

If approved, they will move all services to the Lake Bradford location, which principle Tawana Phillips says would help them offer more enrichment opportunities.

"More hands-on learning. We want them to be more creative, whether it's art, music, dance. You know, of course, we do the education, the math, the language. They're going to get their basic education skills. But we want to teach them more," said Phillips.

The new site would allow them to add 9th through 12th-grade classes and double their current student body size.

Commissioners will hear their proposal this evening at 6 p.m.