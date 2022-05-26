"Created Equal: A Conversation about Race in our Elections" event happening Thursday

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Learning about the impacts of race on elections.

Leaders in Leon County are putting together a free community event on the topic, happening Thursday.

The event will focus on the recent changes happening in Florida legislation and how it can affect voters.

Volunteer Services Manager, Royle King, says community members will hear from voting access experts and get a chance to ask those important questions.

"Some of the laws directly impact people of color and so we've got people to come together to have that conversation, educate, but then also figure out what can citizens do if they want to be involved in that process."

It's happening on May 26th at The Moon in Tallahassee.

Dinner will be provided starting at 5:30 PM and the panel discussion will begin at 6:00 PM.

Click here to register.