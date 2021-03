WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Crawfordville woman was critically injured during an ATV crash in Wakulla County Saturday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 48-year-old was driving on Evalinda Street when she lost control and was thrown from the ATV around 5:50 p.m.

The driver was then transported to Wakulla County High School by Wakulla County EMS, then was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare by helicopter.

She is listed in critical condition, as of Sunday afternoon.