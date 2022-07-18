Crawfordville teen starts petition to bring skate park to Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A mile from his home in Crawfordville, Jakob Smith likes to shred on his skateboard in this parking lot next to the Wakulla County Recreation Park.

The only problem is the parking lot is only one of two spots in Crawfordville where he can do so. The other is in his neighborhood where Smith almost got hit by a car not only once, but three times.

At only 15 years old, the closest skate park to him is 25 miles away in Tallahassee. Without a car, that trip almost impossible.

Smith has started a petition with over 550 signatures asking the county to build a skate park in Wakulla County saying it will benefit kids that aren't interested in the more popular sports.

"It doesn't have to be like big and stuff, just need somewhere to skate," said Smith.

Smiths' parents are on board with bringing a skate park closer to home.

"We are surrounded by rural areas like Liberty county and Gadsden county," said Dana Smith, Jakob's mother. "Those are all rural areas where kids need something to do, especially in when school is out."

In Tallahassee, the newest skate park off of FAMU Way that opened in June offers those into skating an easy, and accessible way, to practice the sport they love.

Not even a month since it's been open, Blueprint Project Manager Sue Tanski who helped oversee the construction of the park is pleased with the results.

"It makes you feel really proud to be able to provide something like this to the community," said Tanski. "It's a draw, people from all over our community are coming here."

Skaters Cameron Killingsworth and Clayton Mcdonald said every kid should be able to skate no matter where they are.

"It's important for them to have a safe place to skate and not get bothered by anybody else," said Killingsworth.

"Skateboarding is a great outlet for people, so it's always good to have that around so people can express themselves," said Mcdonald.

The Smith Family said they're excited to see what happens next.

"We're just thankful that we live in a small town and everybody knows everybody and they're just willing to help our youth," said Dana Smith.