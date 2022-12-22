Crawfordville man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man of Wakulla County is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty Wednesday in court for his role in a murder that occurred more than two years ago.

According to the Office of the State Attorney in Florida's Second Judicial Circuit, Edward M. Harris, Jr. was found guilty of first degree murder, child neglect, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The two day jury trial concluded Wednesday.

According to the state attorney's office, Harris received a mandatory sentence of life in state prison for the murder along with three consecutive 15-year sentences.

The state attorney's office said Harris killed the mother of his two children.

The incident occurred at a residence on Hill Greene Road in Crawfordville on July 18, 2020.

During the trial, a witness of the incident said after the mother arrived at Harris' home to pick up the children, Harris had a firearm and shot the mother.

The medical examiner determined the victim was shot three times: twice in the head and once in the abdomen.

Harris then fled the scene of the incident and attempted to escape law enforcement while speeding through Crawfordville.

Harris eventually was stopped and taken into custody by law enforcement.