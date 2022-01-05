Crash stops westbound SR 20 traffic in Liberty County indefinitely, deputies say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A crash has stopped westbound traffic at the State Route 20 bridge indefinitely in Liberty County, according to their Facebook page.

LCSO said in a live stream that two semi-trucks had crashed and "probably another couple hours of the westbound bridge being blocked off."

Deputies initially wanted to reroute both the eastbound and westbound traffic onto the newer eastbound bridge, but due to construction, they could not do so.

LCSO added that they are working to get some westbound traffic through one way using the eastbound bridge one by one.

