TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Update, 10 a.m.:

The roadway has reopened.

All southbound lanes of Thomasville Road from Live Oak Plantation Road to Piedmont Drive are closed due to a two vehicle crash.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, a trailer overturned spilling a large amount of gravel onto the roadway. The lanes will remain closed as officers work to clear the roadway.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.