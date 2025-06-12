UPDATE: FHP: Pedestrian hit by semi-truck on Interstate 10 has died

Update:

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the pedestrian hit by a semi truck near a rest area on I-10 on Thursday morning has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

FHP says this is an ongoing investigation.

Original:

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a semi truck near a rest area on I-10 in Leon County. Troopers say the 36-year-old man, of Vidalia, Georgia, ran directly into the path of the empty car hauler heading west. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck hit the hard brakes to avoid the crash, coming to a stop on the north shoulder of the interstate.

The pedestrian was found in the roadway, and first responders treated him before he was taken to the hospital. The Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS, and FDOT Road Rangers assisted at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit started an investigation due to the "possible fatal outcome."

