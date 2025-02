TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — A crash in Tallahassee has now claimed the life of one of the drivers. On Tuesday night, his passenger died on scene. Both people in the car were 60-years-old and from Crawfordville.

The car was hit by pickup truck whose driver crossed into their path. It happened at the intersection of Capital Circle SW at Frontage Road around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County Fire Rescue and Leon County EMS.