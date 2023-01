UPDATE 12:48 p.m.: Traffic is backed up to the 221-mile marker.

INITIAL STORY:

A multi-vehicle crash has occurred on I-10 in Jefferson County, blocking the right lane.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website, the crash occurred around 11:52 a.m. on I-10 near the 223-mile marker in the eastbound lanes.

Traffic is being directed to use the left lane only, according to traffic cameras in the area.