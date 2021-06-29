CRA accepting large event grant applications through Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Community Redevelopment Agency has a total of $385,000 up for grabs to help those interested in hosting large community focused events this fiscal year.

"We want to infuse these districts with these dollars," said Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

The funds will be divvied between the Downtown and Greater Frenchtown Southside districts. Applicants can pitch their projects as either a large event or a promotional event in either district for a total of four different grant programs. CRA Leaders will then score applications, and award grants between 10- and 45-thousand dollars.

"A number of events that you may or may not be familiar with have been scored and funded this way. The Soul of the Southside was an event," said Cox.

It was one that drew more than 2,500 attendees even under strict COVID restrictions. Organizer Christic Henry shares some of what she feels helped them score highly enough to get funded.

"We scored really really high just because not because we were trying to," says the South City community engagement and integration director, "but just because the event had the soul and spirit of being a true economic engine, economic stimulus for the community in a time when we really had to reconnect ourselves with who we were and honor that as we move forward post pandemic in an economic climate that is very uncertain for a lot of people."

Commissioner Cox says the events funded by the grants will ultimately create a wealth of opportunity for fellow community members and vendors.

"I'm hoping that vendors or entrepreneurs, up and coming organizations will find the opportunity to show us what they have so that we can help keep them afloat as we come out of this pandemic," said Cox.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 30th, at 5pm.