CPR registration surges after NFL Player Damar Hamlin suffers from cardiac arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The emergency procedure can help save a person's life if their breathing or heart stops.

Florida Health Science Consulting trains over 5,000 people in CPR per year. They say since the news of football player Damar Hamlin broke, they have received an influx of calls wanting to register for classes.

To become CPR certified the course only takes 2 to 3 hours. It is advised to take the course every 2 years to stay sharp in your skills.

Colette Washington says the main things to remember when performing CPR are to push your hardest, push at a speed of 100 to 120 beats per minute, and remembering to take all the weight off of the person’s chest in between compressions and above all, always respond immediately.

"Early detection is the first thing. Obviously recognizing that someone needs help and rendering first aid is crucial in that moment to buy time so that when first responders get on the scene, we’ve seen high quality CPR already happening and the chance of survival is great,” said Washington.

Experts say it's important to spot the signs and symptoms of cardiac arrest, symptoms like chest pain, difficulty breathing, sweating, or nausea.

Washington says staying on rhythm is important when performing CPR.

In fact, The American Heart Association recommends compressions stay to the beat of certain songs like Staying Alive from the BGs or Crazy in Love by Beyonce.

