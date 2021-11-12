COVID-19 task force to host event to educate minority families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tracking COVID-19 across Florida the Department of Health is reporting 73% of the population is fully vaccinated and 61% are fully vaccinated in Leon County.

Hoping to add to those numbers, the COVID-19 Vaccination and Education Taskforce is getting shots in the arms of kids this weekend.

Vaccine hesitancy and misinformation have taken hold of minority families, and the task force is focusing on telling everyone, it's alright to get vaccinated, and it's safe.

The task force will be at the Bethel Family Life Center this Saturday.

Its organizers say it will be a fun event with several activities to take the fear of getting a shot away from eligible kids.

Along with free breakfast and lunch, the task force will have stories read to kids about the importance of getting the vaccine.

Taskforce member Elaine Bryant said that if they want to see vaccine numbers increase-- especially in the minority community, they'll have to keep the pressure on with vaccination events.

The Task Force will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for kids five and older, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.