COVID-19 Task Force holds family vaccine day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A big day for Loren DeMey and her son Quintin.

Saturday he was among the children who lined up to be vaccinated at the Local COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force's family vaccination day at the Bethel Family Life Center.

"I think it's great, this is a great event," said Loren. "I called the doctors office, they didn't have the vaccines yet, so I googled where to get vaccines in Florida, and this event came up for this Saturday."

Eight-year-old Quintin became vaccine eligible after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five through eleven.

Data from the State Health Department shows more than 44,000 children in that age group were vaccinated in the first week of becoming vaccine eligible.

With events like Bethel's family day Dr. Elanine Bryant says the task force hopes to get even more people vaccinated. Using food, games and local artists to raise awareness about the need for vaccinations.

"Every time we get people to get vaccinated, we get back to what we call our new normal, because until everyone gets vaccinated, we don't reach herd immunity," said Dr. Bryant.

The Task Force says 71 people were vaccinated during Saturday's event.