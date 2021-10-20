Watch
COVID-19 shelter could be on its way to Gadsden County

Shelter will provide a space during major storms
Posted at 7:51 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 19:51:30-04

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Protecting people from spreading COVID-19 during a natural disaster, that's what Gadsden County is trying to do by proposing a COVID-19 shelter.

A place where people in the community can go during a hurricane or other big storm to test, vaccinate and shelter in place, away from family and other people who are not sick with the virus.

The county is requesting money from the state to provide $1.7 million to build the shelter, which will be able to hold more than 100 people.

Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt said this will be key in keeping the community safe.

"They’ll get isolation so that way you can have those protective measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Holt.

The commission will find out if they'll receive this money by Spring of 2022. The proposed shelter will be at the old Stevens School in Quincy.

