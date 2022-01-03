COVID-19 pop-up testing sites continue in Tallahassee amid a rise in cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Seated comfortably in his truck, David Jones waited for a test at Bond Community Health's pop-up COVID-19 testing site.

"I've been waiting in this line for about 45 minutes I would say," said Jones.

Jones wasn't the only one trying to get tested on Sunday. Cars stretched down the street at the Eastside Branch Library.

Leon County's New Case Positivity sits at 22%, with over 4,000 new cases of the virus in the county from December 24 through December 30, according to the State Health Departments weekly COVID-19 report.

With over 200 people receiving tests Sunday, Temple Robinson with Bond Community Health explains the reason for bringing pop-up testing sites back is to help relieve some of the stress bigger sites like Florida A&M University, who aren't open on Sundays, may see with an increase of cases hitting the county.

"There were so many testing sites all over town, we really needed to take some of the pressure off for those testing sites, and offer popup sites closer to people's neighborhoods," said Robinson. "There's still a lot of Delta in this area. So it's not all omicron, it's just COVID."

Neighborhood Medical Center also hosted a popup testing site at the Northeast Branch library. There will be another popup testing site at that location next Sunday.