COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in South Georgia, North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Kristin Patten with the South Health District in Valdosta said they've seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in the 10 South Georgia counties they serve, going up from 200 cases per month in April to around 600 cases per month now.

Patten said those numbers could be even higher because at-home test results aren't always reported to the health department.

"We do know that historically speaking that COVID seems to follow a trend and we will see these spikes occasionally," said Patten.

Tanya Tatum, Director of Student Health Services at Florida A&M University is seeing a similar trend in North Florida.

She said right now, about two in 10 people per day are testing positive for the virus.

However, less-severe COVID variants in the community could also be a factor in numbers being under reported.

"Part of what our under counting may also be is that individuals who do get it may not be getting as sick as people who have gotten it previously," said Tatum.

To help slow the spread of COVID, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is once again getting more vaccines into the community.

Reverend R.B. Holmes of Bethel says they've been focusing on serving overall health needs in the community during the low days of COVID.

"COVID-19 is not finished with us yet, and if we do not deal with COVID-19, it can steal your joy," said Holmes. "We're going to continue to encourage people to take care of your health, get vaccinated, get your flu shot, see a doctor."

If you want to get vaccinated, Bethel is offering the shots free charge through Wednesday in Tallahassee from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.