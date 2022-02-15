COVID-19 cases declining in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — While COVID-19 cases are going down in South Georgia, Natalie Harrington is hoping for better days, but knows now is not the time to let her guard down.

Right now, Lowndes County has about 400 positive cases of COVID-19. Those numbers were more than double that two weeks ago at 900.

Kenneth Lowrey is an epidemiologist with South Health District in Lowndes County, who is closing monitoring those cases.

"We're hopeful that we're starting to come down where we start to see that lull and a lot less activity in our area," said Lowrey.

The decrease is leading to changes for local medical centers. South Georgia Medical Center will stop drive thru testing due to a decrease in demand.

In a statement the medical center says it will monitor the spread of COVID-19 and remains ready to make adjustments as needed.

While more people are able to test at home, Lowery says other factors have contributed to the decrease in cases and demand.

"I think at home COVID tests have played a little bit into it, but I think, generally speaking, we're starting to see a genuine decrease not only in testing throughout our district, but also in the hospitals," said Lowery.

For students like Emma Walker having those at home tests have given her peace of mind.

"I feel safer knowing that I have it, just in case I need to use it," said Walker.