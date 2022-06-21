Covenant Care to bring Camp Connect to grieving kids in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Camp Connect will be making its way to Tallahassee this summer.

The nonprofit organization Covenant Care is bringing Camp Connect to the area for kids that have experienced grief due to a personal loss.

The camp is free and will be taking place on July 9, allowing children to partake in fun activities and crafts. Children ranging from ages 6 to 17 are eligible to attend.

Campers will be given a camp T-shirt, giveaways and served lunch.

Dinner for the participating families will take place following camp.

To learn more about the event and register, visit https://app.campdoc.com/.

