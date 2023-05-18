Covenant Care hosts Wednesday job fairs to fill open positions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Covenant Care is looking to fill multiple healthcare positions including RN's, LPN's, aides and more.

They started Wednesday job fairs in April, and have already been able to fill a few positions since then.

They have two more Wednesday job fairs at their Tallahassee location, located at 2852 Remington Green Circle.

We spoke with Whitney Edwards, Clinical Manager for Home Health says, they work to match people with the right position.

"Our career match is creating an environment to encourage everybody to come in and interview. We want it to not just be a job but to be something that you do that you love every day. So it's that whole theme of matching a job with the perfect person," said Edwards.

There are two more Wednesday job fairs left, with the last one being May 31. Each one goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also an option to attend virtually. For more information you can go to the Covenant Care website.