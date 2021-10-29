Couple linked to Valdosta Boy Scouts plead guilty to producing child pornography

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Jayson E. Wright, 35, and Kara Wright, 32, both of Valdosta, have pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

Court documents show that Jayson Wright was involved with the Valdosta area Boy Scouts of America from Aug. 2015 to Aug. 2020.

Documents further showed that the couple "exploited and manipulated children to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed."

“Jayson Wright and his wife committed heinous and unthinkable acts upon innocent children and did so repeatedly over a number of years. We will seek a sentence commensurate with the egregious conduct involved in this case,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold Jayson and Kara Wright--along with all child predators--fully accountable for exploiting and victimizing the most vulnerable.”

Parents and guardians of children whose children may have come into contact with Jayson or Kara Wright are encouraged to contact the Homeland Security Investigations Tip line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at (229) 671-2950.

The Wrights face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment to be followed by no less than five years, up to a lifetime, of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on each count, according to the Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.