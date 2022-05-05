Couple in Decatur County charged with murder, cruelty to children

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — A couple that lives in Brinson were arrested and charged in the death of a child.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chadwick Lee Smith and Chavonne Alice McGinness were arrested and face murder and second-degree cruelty to children offenses.

Both offenses are felonies.

The GBI says it was requested to investigate a death of an infant male by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on March 24, 2021.

Law enforcement officials began their investigation when the child was brought to an area hospital.

According to the GBI, the child weighed just over seven pounds at birth.

Six weeks later at death, the child weighed five pounds.

Interviews and medical records were obtained during the investigation. That information was then provided to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

A grand jury reviewed the case on Monday and it returned indictments against the adults for felony murder and second degree cruelty to children.

Both are in the Decatur County jail.

The GBI adds the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.