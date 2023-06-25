County leaders address crime, talk initiatives at breakfast with Sheriff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Addressing crime is on the minds of county leaders, and educating the public about how they're addressing that crime. Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil along with county commissioner Rick Minor hosted a breakfast Saturday morning to talk about crime statistics and initiatives the Sheriff's office is doing to combat crime.

"We're also concerned about quality of life issues like homelessness, like trespassing on properties, they're concerned about the ability to shop in shopping centers nearby, and the kind of crimes that take place in that regard. so we have to look at the whole picture," said Sheriff McNeil.

Commissioner Minor says they're splitting Monroe street into three zones from north of I-10 to Tharpe street to address the different types of crime that happens in each zone.

"We think by splitting these up into three different groups we can have more targeted effort to help them to reduce crime, and address homelessness," said Minor.

One of the bigger issues discussed is homelessness, and panhandling. Commissioner Minor shares how people can help the unhoused community.

"One of the best ways that we as citizens can help folks that are on the street is to consider donating to one of the non profits that helps," said Minor.

Sheriff McNeil plans to continue having conversations about crime and fighting crime in neighborhoods throughout Leon County.

"I've been in this community for 45 years and I know the citizens here are engaged, they care about our community, and they will in fact be all in, we just gotta make sure we get the message to them so they understand what we're doing," Sheriff McNeil said.

Sheriff McNeil says it will take time to see the effects of some of their initiatives, while others might happen more immediately. He hopes people will engage with the Sheriff's Office while they work to deal with problems like sex trafficking and drugs.