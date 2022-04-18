County, city leaders in Leon County to take part in Village Square Town Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday, city of Tallahassee and Leon County commissioners are coming together for the 10th annual Village Square Town Hall.

The town hall gives the commissioners the chance to discuss goals and accomplishments.

But it also gives people in the community a chance to speak candidly with elected leaders about the future of Tallahassee.

"So the idea is to have a very criss cross cutting conversation digging in deep on the issues that are very important to our local community in a respectful manner, while also allowing for all the diverse viewpoints," Christine White, The Village Square Executive Director said.

It started at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

It'll be streaming live on social media or you can join them at WFSU.