Counterfeit money confiscated in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — A store clerk at a Gadsden County Dollar General reported a female who attempted to use counterfeit $20 bills to purchase a $380 gift card.

Reports state that the clerk immediately noticed that the bills were counterfeit and refused the purchase. The clerk recognized Deputy Stacy Youmans entering the store parking lot and went outside to alert him of the attempted transaction.

The suspect ran to a nearby car occupied by a male and they fled at a "high rate of speed."

Deputy Youmans initiated a traffic stop and 307 counterfeit $20 bills were located through the investigation.

The suspects, identified as Diamond Williams and Devaughn Hall of Atlanta, were arrested and booked in the Gadsden County Jail.

"Sheriff Morris Young wants to warn the public and business sector that there could be more counterfeit bills that may surface in the area and to please check and double check upon receipt of currency. The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Investigations along with the United State Secret Service will continue this investigation," reports stated.