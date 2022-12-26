Countdown Downtown New Year's Celebration on Dec. 31 in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority is inviting community members out on Dec. 31 for a New Year's celebration at Cascades Park Amphitheater.

The celebration will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the amphitheater, located at 640 Suwannee Street. The event will feature fireworks, live music, photo booths, DJ's, food trucks and more.

The family friendly, free event will also feature Tallahassee Night's Live, and guests are encouraged to dress for their favorite decade as they "dance through decades with music so explosive," according to Tallahassee Downtown.

Guests may bring their own chairs, blankets, food and drinks.

Tallahassee Downtown says the event was made possible with support from Visit Tallahassee, City of Tallahassee Natural Gas and Utilities, Metronet, the Downtown Business Association of Tallahassee, and more.