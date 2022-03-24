Council on the Status of Men and Boys one step closer to reducing crime in community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The initial start-up cost is $350,000 with annual funding also expected to be around that number. But that's nothing compared to the cost of crime in our community.

"It's put up or shut up."

Stanley Sims lives in Tallahassee and hopes the new Council on the Status of Men and Boys will be more than just talk.

"Not about complaining we're about solutions."

Wednesday, the City of Tallahassee solidified their part of the deal by providing $140,000.

"Make the quality of life better, have an impact on poverty."

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says this partnership, spearheaded by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, is key to addressing crime and violence in the community. The Council's goal is to unite local city, county, and school board leaders with top health experts.

Leon County Sheriff, Walt McNeil, said the first step is to identify at-risk youth.

"Look at this as a health problem more than a crime problem."

From there, the Council will introduce resources and intervention strategies to target disparities in health, education and employment.

The need for the Council arose after the Sheriff's Office conducted an in-depth report called the Anatomy of a Homicide Project.

In it, they found from 2015 to 2020, homicide victims and offenders were primarily young black males between the ages of 15 to 24.

A stark reality that the new Council aims to change.

"We'll be able to reach these young people."

Right now, the Council is working to find an executive director and further develop their initial goals. This process should take about 3 months.

From 2015 to 2020, the Anatomy of a Homicide Project found the cost of crime to society to be over $132 million.