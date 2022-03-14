Costco returns to regular shopping hours

Costco announced Monday that their stores would be returning to regular shopping hours April 18, 2022.

During the pandemic, Costco made several changes, including adding a special shopping hour for members 60 and older, healthcare workers and first responders.

"As most cities, states and counties have lifted their restrictions, we will move back to our regular shopping hours, except where required by local regulations. Costco’s business model has always been one of 'a low cost operator,'” Costco representatives said via Facebook. "This philosophy allows us to provide high quality goods and services to our members at the best possible price."