Cool Breeze Art and Smooth Jazz Festival begins Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happening this weekend, celebrating jazz in Tallahassee with the 4th Annual Cool Breeze Art and Smooth Jazz Festival.

It's a weekend of music, art, workshops, food and fun for your whole family.

It brings together artists and musicians from north Florida, Jacksonville and Kansas City, Missouri.

It all kicks off Thursday with a Youth Music Workshop at FAMU DRS.

Then Friday, check out the Pre-Jazz Festival Happy Hour at Hyatt House at Railroad Square.

And on Saturday, the festival will be held at Cascades Park.