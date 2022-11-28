Cook County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Georgia treated for injuries in Tallahassee

(WTXL) — A deputy from Georgia’s Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia is being treated in Tallahassee for injuries sustained in an incident on Interstate 75 Sunday.

According to a news release Sunday from the sheriff’s office, on Sunday at 3:54 p.m., the deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 37 northbound when the deputy was struck by a passing vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said during its early investigation, it was determined the vehicle that struck the deputy was sideswiped by another vehicle in an adjacent lane and forced off the interstate and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle, the vehicle the deputy stopped, then the deputy.

The deputy sustained injuries and was airlifted to Tallahassee. As of Sunday, the sheriff’s office said the deputy was conscious and alert before being transported.

The sheriff's office said the Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident.