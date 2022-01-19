Cook County Schools to require masks beginning Jan. 19

COOK COUNTY, Ga. — Cook County Schools announced that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, students, staff and visitors would be required to wear face coverings when in communal areas.

"As we indicated at the beginning of the year, there are continuously changing factors that impact us on a daily basis. As a district, we look at these routinely to make the best decisions for our students, their families, and our staff. We are fast approaching a critical point of not having enough adults to safely manage schools and classes. After meeting with a group of district leaders, the decision was made to mandate the wearing of masks instead of closing schools at this time," stated school officials.

The areas where face masks will be required will be in the hallways, classrooms, restrooms, in the lunch line and on buses.

Exemptions to this rule will include individuals who speak to or provide assistance to someone who relies on lip reading, clear sound or facial expression to communicate or those with a physical or mental illness, impairment, disability or difficulty breathing.

Currently, the school system plans for this requirement to last through Jan. 31, but stated the period could be extended if COVID-19 data shows no improvement or if cases continue to rise.