Construction on Thomasville Rd, Velda Dairy has people wondering what's to come

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Construction has been going on for months at the corner of Thomasville and Ox Bottom Roads.

Living in the area, David West has wondered what is going on with the site.

"We don't get notification of it," West said. "It's very hard to find out what developers are trying to do."

Many in the area wondering the same with no current site plans available.

"I don't see any proof that the road is going to be extended but it seems like that's the whole intent," West said.

The project was discussed in 2018, when Ox Bottom Thomasville LLC brought forward plans to fill in a pond on the site to build commercial and residential property.

The city suggested the development extend Velda Dairy Road to connect Thomasville and Ox Bottom.

A move that West said could add more traffic.

"Now, you're going to have more people backed up the hill, and backed up down the hill," West said. "That's more accidents. That's more people killed in accidents."

Austin Fletcher also lives near the project off of Thomasville Road.

He said he thinks a road through this property would help keep pedestrians and drivers safe.

"I was in an accident myself off of Thomasville Road years ago," Fletcher said. "I understand anything that's going to add, keep the drivers more aware of pedestrians and make it safer for the drivers."

Aside from safety, local realtor Patty Wilson said new homes and commercial development is in demand in Northeast Tallahassee.

"People need a place to live and there's just not enough. We're probably just in this town 5, 6 thousand behind in homes," Wilsons said."As long as we don't have enough inventory, the prices will continue to rise."

West said he is not necessarily against or in support of the development, but rather wishes the plans would be more accessible to people in the area.

"Already we can look at your tax bill, we can look at your property records, we can see who bought what from who at what point in time," West said. "But what we can't see are the details of each permit."

ABC 27's Kendall Brandt reached out to the developer and did not hear back. The contact listed for Ox Bottom Thomasville, LLC is Jason Ghazvini, Vice President of Premiere Fine Homes.

