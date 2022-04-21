Construction on apartment complex for people with special needs underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An apartment community catered towards people with developmental disabilities is underway in Tallahassee.

Independence Landing broke ground this week in SouthWood.

The community will offer affordable housing to people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Independence Landing Board Chair Gil Ziffer says this project will allow its residents to experience independence while also ensuring full time assistance.

Phase 1 of the a1 and 2 bedroom apartment community is set to open summer of next year.