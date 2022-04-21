Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Construction on apartment complex for people with special needs underway

Independence Landing to be completed in 2023
Posted at 8:01 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 20:01:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An apartment community catered towards people with developmental disabilities is underway in Tallahassee.

Independence Landing broke ground this week in SouthWood.

The community will offer affordable housing to people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Independence Landing Board Chair Gil Ziffer says this project will allow its residents to experience independence while also ensuring full time assistance.

Phase 1 of the a1 and 2 bedroom apartment community is set to open summer of next year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming